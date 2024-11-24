Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Sunday organised the Fourth Edition of the 'Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2024' at the Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong, to promote the 'Fit India Movement'.

The event was first conducted in the year 2021 and thereafter it is gaining popularity amongst the running enthusiasts throughout the country. This year the event saw representation from 28 States and 03 Union Territories with over 1900 participants, said a press release.

Also Read | Bhopal: Jobless Woman Dons Fake Cop Uniform, Claims Act Done to Cheer Ailing Mother; Detained.

The participants consisted from all genders and age categories which displayed the spirit of unity in diversity and promoted National Unity. Legendary International Boxer MC Mary Kom (Former Member of Rajya Sabha) was the brand ambassador of the event and participated in the 10 km run. The event was conducted against the backdrop of the scenic and majestic hills of East Khasi District at Laitkor and was graced by several dignitaries from The Government, Armed Forces and volunteers from all over the country, the release stated.

The Half Marathon was in three categories, Cloud Chase of 21 Km. Pine Path of 10 Km and Crystal Stream of 5 Km. Participation was in all age groups in each category. The overall participation was over 1900 with 347 in 21 km Half Marathon, 826 in 10 Km and 776 in 5 Km categories.

Also Read | India's Image Now Transformed Into World's 'Deep Tech Hub' From 'IT Outsourcing Centre' Due to Government's Reforms: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Participants were provided with Medals, Certificates in recognition of their efforts and T-shirts as souvenirs.

The cash prizes worth Rs 18.15 lakh were awarded to 48 runners of various categories. Besides this 150 consolation prizes were also given away. Under the Overall category Kailash Chaudhary from 20 Assam Rifles was the winner in 21 Km run with the timing of 01:05:30 hrs and Anjali Kumari from Bihar was the winner in the Female category with the timing of 01:19:43 hrs, the release further said. Air Marshal Surat Singh, AVSM, VM. VSM, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit of the participants and the spectators.

He handed over the prizes to the winners of the 21 Km and 10 km category. The Assam Rifles popularly known as the 'Sentinels of the North East' is committed to peace and development of the North East. It regularly conducts numerous events promoting "Fit India Movement".

The event which is aimed to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the North East is growing in popularity year on year more than doubling the number of participants as compared to last year. The event has been promoted as a first Green Marathon in North East with zero plastic promoting Recycling of the waste, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)