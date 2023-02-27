Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 27 (ANI): As the voting in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies is to be held today in Meghalaya, around 19000 polling personnel have been stationed on poll duty.

The officials have said that security arrangements have been beefed up for controlling the law and order situation in the state.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Driver Killed, 15 Polling Staff Injured in Road Accident in Wokha.

"11 Zonal magistrates, 73 sector magistrates and nearly 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been deployed in the district for conducting the smooth election. Each polling team has four personnel. 30 CAPF companies have deployed in vulnerable and critical polling stations," the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district told ANI on Sunday.

The CEO of Meghalaya said that around 19000 polling personnel and staff have been deployed in the election process.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing for Three Days, TMC Leader Jagatpal Baraik’s Body Found in Well in Jalpaiguri.

The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

Out of the total of 3419 polling stations, 640 have been identified as 'vulnerable', 323 are 'critical' and 84 are identified as both.

In the state, over 21 lakh (21,75,236) electorates, including 10.99 lakh women and 10.68 lakh men will decide the fate of 369 candidates.

There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.

Polling will be held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.

As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. Of the total candidates, 44 are contesting as Independents.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP), which is seeking to return to power, might have to contend with the anti-incumbency factor this time.

The current term of the 60-seat Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will conclude on March 15.

The majority mark to form government in the state is 31.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) got 19 seats, Congress bagged 21 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win two seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) grabbed six seats.

Though Congress emerged as the single largest party, the government was formed by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with support of the UDP, BJP and other regional parties.

This time, the BJP and NPP have not stitched any prepoll alliance and are going solo. BJP and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which became the main opposition party in Meghalaya in 2021 following the defection of 12 Congress MLAs, became a formidable force, especially after former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined its ranks. TMC fielded candidates in 58 seats.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency while the BJP fielded Bernard N Marak against the NPP chief. In Dadenggre, Congress candidate Chesterfield Sangma is contesting against NPP's James Sangma.

Former CM Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats -- Tikrikilla and Songsak on Trinamool's ticket. UDP leader Metbah Lyngdoh is contesting from Mairang. Further, NPP pitted Prestone Tynsong from Pynursla. UDP candidate Titosstar Well Chyne is contesting from Sohra.

The TMC has fielded Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai. BJP fielded Sanbor Shullai in South Shillong and Ernest Mawrie in West Shillong. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh is the NPP's candidate from East Shillong.

In Pynthorumkhrah, BJP fielded Alexander Laloo Hek. UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui is contesting from Amlarem. In Sutnga Saipung, Congress fielded Vincent H Pala. UDP candidate Kyrmen Shylla is contesting from Khliehriat.

From NPP to BJP and Congress to Trinamool, parties showcased all might when it comes to campaigning. Be it poll promises or attacking contending forces with slogans, none remained on the back foot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)