Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 14 (ANI): With a focus on Meghalaya's state election scheduled for 2028, the state unit of the party has announced a new team of office bearers, after approval by the BJP National President, J P Nadda.

The new team has been entrusted with strengthening the party at the grassroots levels, spreading the Prime Minister's message of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas, Sab ka Viswaas' (together with everyone, development for everyone and trusted by everyone), the BJP said in a statement.

Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G Momin on Saturday addressed a press conference at the State BJP headquarters in Shillong and announced the list of office bearers.

The fresh team signals a newly energised state BJP that stands ready to increase manifold its vote share and number of seats in the future state elections.

As approved by the Union Minister J P Nadda, the following are appointed as State Office Bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party Meghalaya Pradesh for the session 2025-2028; Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit (Shillong), Bernard N Marak (Tura City), Lakhon Biam (West Jaintia Hills), Dr (Smti) Bernadette Lyngdoh (Shillong), Er Bipen Pradhan (Shillong), Anil Hajong (Tura) have been appointed as State Vice President.

Er Wankitbok Pohshna from Shillong, Amitava Saha from West Garo Hills have been appointed as State General Secretaries.

Anzie Ellicia A Sangma (Tura), Belbora Wankhar (East Khasi Hills), Daniella L Nonglait (Shillong), Sukhi Pariat (Shillong), Commanderful Sana (East Jaintia Hills) and Wilber Danngo Marak (Tura) have been appointed as State Secretaries, the statement said.

Sarwan Jhunjhunwala from Shillong has been appointed as State Treasurer, and Ashok Singhania from Shillong has been appointed as State Joint-Treasurer.

Sabyasachi Ghose has been appointed as Media Convener, Mariahom Kharkrang as Chief Spokesperson, Sarad Bawri as IT Convener, Fredee Aaron Kahit as Social Media Convener, Dipika Dey as office secretary, and Deeya Singh Rathore as State Cells Convener, it said. (ANI)

