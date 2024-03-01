Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 1 (ANI): The 1st Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) commemorated its 58th Raising Day with a week-long celebration, showcasing its rich history and exemplary contributions in Meghalaya's Garo Hills.

Initially established at Tekenpur on March 1, 1966, as the 1st Battalion of the BSF, this remarkable force has left an indelible mark through its outstanding service, particularly during the 1971 war with Pakistan on the Western front.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: NPP to Field 30 Candidates in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The week-long celebration started at the border with civic action programmes in Bagli and Mahadev villages under SWGH District.

The battalion organised a football tournament for boys and girls, awarding winners with medals and trophies.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast in Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Suspect's Identity Traced, To Be Arrested Soon (Watch Video).

Additionally, two medical camps were held in Bagli and Mahadev, providing free check-ups for residents in the border area, showcasing the battalion's commitment to the community.

Diversifying the events, a weapon exhibition was organized at the Dhanakgre campus, Tura, showcasing the battalion's prowess in weaponry and equipment. To further commemorate the 58th anniversary, a blood donation camp was organized, wherein 58 blood units were donated with doctors' assistance from the Civil Hospital, Tura.

The Raising Day finale featured a Bada Khana with cultural performances like Bihu and Bhangra dances and folk music.

Several officers, subordinate officers, and jawans actively participated in the events.

Arun Lal Bhagat, Offg DIG Sector HQ Tura, was the chief guest, and S Sunil Shekhawat, Comdt 1st Bn BSF, extended a warm welcome and best wishes to all BSF personnel.

Arun Lal Bhagat Comdt and Offg Deputy Inspector General Sector Head Quarter Tura was present as chief guest in the function. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)