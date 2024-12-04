Shillong, Dec 4 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the construction of the Rs 175-crore ropeway project in Shillong on Wednesday.

Besides unveiling the plaque at the Shillong Peak View Point marking the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year, Sangma along with Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh handed over the letter of acceptance to KEC International-Tantia Construction JV to begin the construction of the project.

This is the state's first passenger ropeway project, which will be implemented in partnership with French company POMA, whose role will be to supply equipment.

The CM said his government was working to develop tourism infrastructure in the state, and the ropeway project was an example of it.

At the program, he handed the second instalment of Rs 1.5 crore to the Riat Laban Dorbar for the land acquired from the community for the project.

"There were numerous challenges, including land acquisition, permission and the creation of the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority for ensuring safety standards and licensing. The commencement of the project is the fruition of four long years of preparation," Sangma said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Riat Laban Dorbar for their cooperation.

When built, the ropeway will pass through Laban, Madan Laban, Upper Lumparing, Lower Lumparing, Lumkjatsngi, Oxford Hills and Rngi Shillong.

"It is of great importance that communities partner with the government. This project will ensure revenue collection, which will benefit the Dorbar and other stakeholders of the project," the CM said.

He lauded the Air Force for its cooperation and support for the project.

Sangma said the government was working on alternate routes that would connect various tourist spots.

"The ropeway is a potential mode of urban transport and could be a solution to decongest the city," he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sanctioned the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and the creation of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) infrastructure at Mawkhanu in New Shillong at Rs 99.27 crore, officials said.

The Ministry of Tourism has undertaken these two projects.

As a part of the Umiam Lake redevelopment project, a craft village, food court and allied infrastructure will be developed to create an alternate travel destination and decongest Shillong, they said.

This project aims to enhance the lake's appeal as a major eco-tourism site, offering visitors a range of experiences in a picturesque natural setting, they added.

