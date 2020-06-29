Shillong, Jun 28 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who travelled to Manipur and Delhi last week, tested negative for coronavirus infection, officials said on Sunday.

The chief minister has been under home quarantine for the past four days after his return from Delhi where he took disgruntled National People's Party (NPP) MLAs of Manipur from Imphal to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The first test was conducted on Sangma, who is also the NPP president, on June 22 and the second one on Sunday, an official at the CMO said.

He had made a trip to Manipur capital Imphal on June 21 to meet the four party MLAs, who switched allegiance from the BJP-led ruling coalition to the Congress. He again went there on June 23, and travelled subsequently to Delhi along with them and returned on June 25.

As a precautionary measure, the chief minister will be under home quarantine for four more days before he resumes office, the official added.

The CMO official said the team of officials and police, who accompanied the Chief Minister to Guwahati were also tested negative and they are also under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, two BSF personnel tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the states COVID count to 50.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said one of them returned from Haryana on June 26 and another is a driver engaged in transporting troopers from Assam to the BSFs Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters here.

"Both the troopers are asymptomatic and are now admitted at the isolation ward of the composite BSF hospital," he said.

With these new two fresh positive cases, Meghalaya now has seven active cases with one casualty while 42 patients have recovered.

