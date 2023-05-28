West Khasi Hills, May 28: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya on Sunday around 3 pm. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated the tremors were felt 10 km. Earthquake Tremors in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir After Quake of 5.9 Magnitude Jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 14:58:46 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 91.58, Depth: 10 Km, Region: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," the NCS said in a tweet. However, no damage was reported.

