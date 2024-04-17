West Garo hills (Meghalaya) [India], April 17 (ANI): The dispatch of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to polling stations is underway in Tura, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, indicating the final stages of readiness for the electoral process.

The deployment of security personnel and the presence of officials indicate the preparedness with which election authorities are approaching the electoral event.

Security measures have been heightened to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience for the residents of Meghalaya.

As the state prepares itself for the first phase of the election, scheduled for April 19, District Election Officer Jagdish Chelani says, "Today was our P-2 day. The movement of polling parties has already started. In West Garo Hills, we have 539 polling stations, while in the entire Garo Hills region, we have 1224 polling stations. We have taken many steps to ensure that the voter is at ease. We have made sure we can stop any kind of undue influence on the voter."

The district election officer further stated that 72 vulnerable polling stations in the West Garo Hills district have been identified, and police and CAPF will be deployed to them.

"We have marked 72 vulnerable polling stations in the West Garo Hills district. In all these stations, we will deploy half a section of the CAPF and two civil police personnel will also be deployed. In the entire Garo Hills region, we have nearly 8.23 lakh voters in five districts. 4 lakh voters are part of the West Garo Hills region," said the Meghalaya DEO.

The official also said that the voting percentage in Meghalaya is generally very high, and always above the national average.

Meghalaya is set to go to the polls in the first phase scheduled for April 19, marking the beginning of the electoral process in the state.

Voters are excited, as candidates and political parties ramp up their campaign efforts to engage with the electorate and gain support.

As the countdown to the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Meghalaya continues, all eyes are on the state's electoral dynamics, with hopes of strong participation and a fair voting process shaping the narrative. (ANI)

