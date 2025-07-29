Shillong, Jul 29 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court directed Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mawphlang, to pay Rs 6.5 lakh as compensation to the parents of Nathaniel Sohtun, a class 11 student who died of electrocution in the school hostel last year.

A bench of Justice Hamar Sing Thangkhiew passed the order on Monday, stating that the amount should be paid within eight weeks.

The compensation is in addition to the Rs 1 lakh ex gratia already paid by the school.

The HC gave the order while hearing a writ petition filed by the student's mother, Phidapherlin Sohtun.

The incident happened on the terrace of the hostel where Nathaniel, along with his friends, had gone to take a bath after playing.

The HC observed that he died due to electrocution, resulting from "negligence and deficiency" on the part of the school authorities, who were responsible for the safety and security of the students.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the place of the incident was restricted and supposed to be under lock and key, the very fact that the same was left unlocked is a failure in the discharge of assigned duties on the part of the teacher concerned," it said.

The HC also noted the poor condition of the school's electrical infrastructure, citing findings from multiple reports.

"There exist serious systemic deficiencies in the school's infrastructure and supervision, which have been identified," it said.

While the HC said that no criminal negligence had been established against principal Neelam Sharma, it noted that a criminal case is pending in the matter, and a charge sheet has been filed against three persons associated with the school.

The HC directed the school to immediately implement safety protocols, including periodic safety audits of electrical installations, hiring certified electricians, and ensuring strict supervision of hazardous areas such as terraces.

The school was also ordered to place warning and danger signage in areas posing safety risks.

