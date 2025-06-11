The four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case were brought to Shillong Sadar Police (Photo/ANI)

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 11 (ANI): The four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case were brought to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, on Wednesday. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim and the prime accused of the case, is also kept at the Shillong Sadar Police Station.

The Meghalaya Police team have brought these accused to Shillong Sadar Police Station after obtaining their seven-day transit remand for further investigation in the case.

The four accused will now be taken to the Civil Line hospital in Shillong for their medical examination. They will later be produced in court.

Earlier in the morning, the police team took Sonam Raghuvanshi to Ganesh Das hospital for medical examination in Shillong. Sonam is on a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

On Tuesday, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the four accused involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi were being transported to Shillong.

"We have got the transit remand, most likely if not tonight, then all of them will be in Shillong tomorrow. The moment they land, we will produce them in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Meghalaya's Deputy CM said that some of the accused have already confessed to the crime and that Sonam, the wife, is also "fully involved."

"All the accused have been arrested from different places - one in Madhya Pradesh, the other in UP. An SIT of Meghalaya Police went down to these two places. Some of them have also confessed to the crime they committed. The moment we were able to pick Sonam, being the prime suspect in the killing, we all came to know that she is fully involved in this operation during their stay here in Meghalaya," the deputy CM said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bystander identified as Sushil Lakwani attempted to attack one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case while the accused was being escorted by Shillong Police inside Indore airport.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

