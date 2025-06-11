Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 11 (ANI): Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on early Wednesday morning, was brought to Ganesh Das hospital for medical examination in Shillong.
Sonam is in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.
India News | Meghalaya Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi Taken for Medical Examination in Shillong
Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. This comes after Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the four accused involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi were being transported to Shillong.
Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 11 (ANI): Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on early Wednesday morning, was brought to Ganesh Das hospital for medical examination in Shillong.
Sonam is in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.
Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Infrastructure Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.
This comes after Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the four accused involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi were being transported to Shillong.
"We have got the transit remand, most likely if not tonight, then all of them will be in Shillong tomorrow. The moment they land, we will produce them in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court," the Deputy CM told ANI.
Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi Brought to Ganesh Das Hospital for Medical Examination in Shillong (Watch Video).
Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.
Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.
Meghalaya's Deputy CM said that some of the accused have already confessed to the crime and that Sonam, the wife, is also "fully involved."
"All the accused have been arrested from different places - one in Madhya Pradesh, the other in UP. An SIT of Meghalaya Police went down to these two places. Some of them have also confessed to the crime they committed. The moment we were able to pick Sonam, being the prime suspect in the killing, we all came to know that she is fully involved in this operation during their stay here in Meghalaya," the deputy CM said.
Earlier, a bystander identified as Sushil Lakwani attempted to attack one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case while the accused was being escorted by Shillong Police inside Indore airport.
The incident occurred as the police were transferring the accused, prompting a brief commotion at the scene.
Expressing his outrage, Lakwani told reporters, "I hit him because I am angry that a resident of Indore was killed. They should be hanged till death. The woman killed the man with full planning."
The Shillong Police quickly intervened, ensuring the accused was safely moved inside the airport. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)
Muhammad Shahbaz Khan Extradited: Pakistan National Extradited to US for ISIS-Related Terror Plot and Mass Shooting in New York City, Says FBI Director Kash Patel
TNPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Salem Spartans Move To Second Spot After Win Over Tiruppur Tamizhans
Why Are People Protesting in Los Angeles? As Anti-ICE Protests Turn Violent and Spread, Here Are Key Things to Know About LA Riots
Brazil 1-0 Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lone Goal From Vinicius Junior Help Selecao Confirm WC Qualification, Earn First Win Under Carlo Ancelotti
India Weather Forecast Today, June 11: IMD Predicts Widespread Thunderstorms With Heavy Rainfall, Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts Across Multiple States for Next 2-3 Hours
Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Read More
Hapur Shocker: Woman Orchestrates INR 15 Lakh Robbery at In-Laws’ House With Lover, Fakes LIC Agent Ruse To Mislead Police in UP; Arrested
Jaunpur: Mahendra Rajbhar Garlanded, Repeatedly Slapped by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Workers on Stage in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral
US: Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests in Downtown Los Angeles, Videos Surface
‘Cat Named Daisy Has Driven Everyone Crazy’: Karnataka High Court Quashes Proceedings Against Man Accused of Wrongfully Holding Missing Cat in His House
Insect in Salad: IAS Couple’s Fine-Dining Experience Ruined After Finding Caterpillar in Vegetable Salad at the House of Celeste in Gurugram, Video Surfaces
News Anchors Shazia Nisar and Adarsh Jha Arrested in INR 65 Crore Extortion and Blackmail Racket
-
What Is Nimbus? Know All About New COVID-19 Variant Fueling Surge in Cases Globally
-
Bengaluru Shocker: Man Lures Minor Girl From Bihar on False Promise of Marriage, Strangles Her to Death for Resisting Sexual Advances; 8 Arrested After Victim’s Body Found in Suitcase
-
Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Assault Classmate of Class 4, Break His Teeth in Kasargod Over 50-Year-Old Childhood Dispute; Arrested
-
Game Addiction Turns Deadly in Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide in Aarey Colony After Her Parents Refuse To Give Mobile Phone To Play Games