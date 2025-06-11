India News | Meghalaya Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi Taken for Medical Examination in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 11 (ANI): Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on early Wednesday morning, was brought to Ganesh Das hospital for medical examination in Shillong.

Sonam is in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Infrastructure Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

This comes after Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the four accused involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi were being transported to Shillong.

"We have got the transit remand, most likely if not tonight, then all of them will be in Shillong tomorrow. The moment they land, we will produce them in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi Brought to Ganesh Das Hospital for Medical Examination in Shillong (Watch Video).

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Meghalaya's Deputy CM said that some of the accused have already confessed to the crime and that Sonam, the wife, is also "fully involved."

"All the accused have been arrested from different places - one in Madhya Pradesh, the other in UP. An SIT of Meghalaya Police went down to these two places. Some of them have also confessed to the crime they committed. The moment we were able to pick Sonam, being the prime suspect in the killing, we all came to know that she is fully involved in this operation during their stay here in Meghalaya," the deputy CM said.

Earlier, a bystander identified as Sushil Lakwani attempted to attack one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case while the accused was being escorted by Shillong Police inside Indore airport.

The incident occurred as the police were transferring the accused, prompting a brief commotion at the scene.

Expressing his outrage, Lakwani told reporters, "I hit him because I am angry that a resident of Indore was killed. They should be hanged till death. The woman killed the man with full planning."

The Shillong Police quickly intervened, ensuring the accused was safely moved inside the airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)