Shillong, Mar 16 (PTI) The National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is expected to retain the Tura parliamentary constituency, the home turf of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, while his party is likely to face a tough fight in Shillong Lok Sabha seat, a Congress bastion.

The Tura constituency is now represented by the chief minister's sister Agatha K Sangma and was earlier held by his father P A Sangma till his death in 2016, while veteran Congress leader Vincent H Pala is seeking re-election from Shillong seat.

Elections to two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state will be held on April 19.

Here is a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis of parties.

STRENGTHS:

*The mass appeal of Conrad K Sangma's family in the Garo Hills region, which is a part of the Tura constituency, remains the NPP's trump card.

*Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, considered to be a master strategist, is overseeing the party's poll preparation in Shillong after he took over as its president.

*The Congress has a strong support base among tribals.

*The appeal of former Meghalaya chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is its trump card. The party's organisation has been strengthened in Tura constituency.

*The aggressive campaign of the Voice of the People Party against alleged corruption of the NPP dispensation seems to create a support base among lower middle-class voters.

WEAKNESSES:

*The NPP has an overdependence on the chief minister in Khasi Jaintia Hills.

*The party has also faced criticism over border issues with Assam, unemployment and economic distress.

*The dearth of strong congress leaders at the grassroots weakens the party's organisation.

*Many Congress leaders have deserted the party and joined the TMC, the NPP and the BJP in the last few years.

*The break-up of the INDIA bloc could adversely impact the TMC in Lok Sabha polls in the state.

*VPP lacks organisational strength at the grassroots.

OPPORTUNITIES:

*The NPP is also banking on the development programmes adopted by the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0.

*A divided opposition in Garo Hills gives the NPP an edge in the region.

*The Congress, TMC and VPP can cash in on anti-incumbency factor of the ruling NPP.

THREATS:

*Infighting within the NPP will help the opposition in the Khasi and Jaintia hills regions.

*Factional feuds within the party create hurdles for Congress.

*The TMC is seen as a party being remote-controlled from West Bengal.

*VPP leaders do not have enough political experience.

