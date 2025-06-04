Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Meghalaya Police have recovered a black field coat (raincoat) near a viewpoint during the ongoing search for Sonam Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh's Indore who went missing with her husband Raja, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) East Khasi Hills Vivek Syiem said the coat recovered by the rescuers appears to have a certain strain. However, there is no confirmation about them being bloodstains, he added.

The police are also unable to verify whether the coat belongs to the missing woman from Indore and rely on a further probe.

"We have recovered a black field coat that appears to have certain stains, but we cannot confirm if they are bloodstains. Only forensic analysis can determine that. We are comparing the recovered items with available footage to verify if the coat belongs to the missing woman. However, we can only confirm that after further examination, especially since the coat is a size 3XL raincoat," SP Syiem told ANI.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed after the Meghalaya Police recovered the weapon in the suspected murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing with his wife Sonam, an official said.

SP Syiem said the police had registered a case and seized a phone. He added that the postmortem of Raghuvanshi's body was conducted on Tuesday.

"The postmortem of the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was done. The case has been registered, and a special investigation team has been formed, headed by the SP city. We have recovered and seized the phone and the weapon (used in the crime)," SP Syiem told ANI.

When asked about the whereabouts of Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, he said, "We haven't found the body yet".

A newlywed couple from Indore, who went missing in Shillong, capital of Meghalaya, on May 23, met with a tragic end as the body of the husband was found in a ditch while the search operation for the woman continues, a police officer said earlier.

The couple tied the knot last month on May 11 and left for a Shillong trip from Indore on May 20. The family had their last conversation with the couple on the afternoon of May 23, and their phone was switched off by the evening of the same day, according to the family member. (ANI)

