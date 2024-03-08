Shillong, Mar 8 (PTI) Meghalaya's Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Friday inspected the construction of the new assembly building in the New Shillong Township and also held a review meeting, in which Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was present.

The speaker said he was satisfied with the progress of the construction, and expressed hope that a session can be held in the new building this year.

"The speaker underscored the importance of maintaining safety standards and ensuring the quality of work without compromising on safety measures," said a statement issued by the assembly secretariat.

"The speaker assured that while striving to meet deadlines, no undue pressure would be placed on the contractor and design associates that could compromise safety protocols," it added.

Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar along with cabinet ministers AT Mondal and Marcuise N Marak also attended the meeting. Representatives of the company building were also present at the meeting.

The construction work began in 2019 with an allocation of Rs 120 crore, and the building was supposed to be complete by July last year. However, the 70-ton steel dome at the centre of the building collapsed in May.

The new building had to be constructed as the heritage assembly building at Khyndailad was gutted in a fire in 2001.

The assembly sessions are at present held in an auditorium of the Arts and Culture Department in the Rilbong area of Shillong.

