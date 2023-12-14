Shillong, Dec 14 (PTI) Meghalaya was on Thursday awarded the second prize in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 4) at the esteemed National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said.

President of India Droupadi Murmu was also present at the award ceremony, an annual event observed on "National Energy Conservation Day" and recognizes commendable efforts in energy conservation spanning various sectors of the economy.

"The State Energy Efficiency Performance Award reflects our commitment to sustainable practices and energy conservation, motivating us to persist in our endeavours towards a greener and more energy-efficient future," Mondal said.

Meghalaya has consistently spearheaded sustainable energy initiatives, he said.

"The state recently launched a Rs 500 crore Solar Mission to ensure a sustainable power source in the state. Furthermore, in the realm of hydro energy, the commissioning of the 33/11kv, 1x2.5MVA substation at Krang village, with a total investment of Rs 6.60 crore has facilitated the seamless transfer of 2549 households from Krang and its adjoining villages," he said

The minister maintained that Meghalaya is heavily dependent on hydropower for its electricity procurement and hence has been generating green power.

To harness the Solar Power, Meghalaya had planned solar parks at two locations - Suchen and Thamar - with a capacity of 20 MW each.

The distribution losses in MePDCL have been reduced gradually in recent years, he said.

The draft Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) is under consideration for implementation.

Power Commissioner and Secretary Sanjay Goyal said the recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure.

"The objective is not only to meet the energy requirements of the community but also to establish a foundation for enhanced service reliability and overall progress in the region," he said.

The state government had also recently launched The Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 aiming to have 15 per cent of the state's vehicles to be electric by 2025.

