Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday condemned the terrorist attack that killed four civilians in Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and expressed her condolences.

The PDP chief said, "I am saddened to hear this news and I pray to the almighty to provide strength to the family members of all who were killed in this attack."

Taking a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party, Mufti said, "People of all religions are living in Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi made this nation a secular country but now the current party is making it a Godse nation. Muslims die every day here but whenever a Hindu is killed, an issue is made in the whole country and hate is being spread among the nation's people."

"Condemn this cowardly act and condolences to their families. Despite being under BJP rule and its bogus claims of ending militancy, violence continues unabated. Had J-K had its own elected government, the same media would have hauled them over the coals," Mufti tweeted.

Earlier, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday "unequivocally" condemned the attack and expressed his condolences.

"Deeply shocked as more details emerge of this targeted attack in Rajouri district of Jammu. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack and send my condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope those injured in this attack will make a swift and complete recovery. #RajouriAttack," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district where five people, including a child, were killed and many more were injured in two separate terrorist attacks since Sunday evening, sources said.

Highly placed sources indicated that a team led by a senior NIA official may visit the spot any time today or tomorrow following a new modus operandi adopted by the agency to visit places where such terror incidents happen.

An incident of firing was reported in Dhangri on Sunday evening in which four locals were killed and six others were injured.

According to the police, two terrorists targeted three houses barely 50 metres apart in upper Dhangri village.

"As per the information, two terrorists came and targeted three houses in the Upper Dhangri area. Four casualties were reported. The search operation is on. Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army troops have cordoned off the area. We will try to neutralize the two terrorists soon," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

However, Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital in Rajouri said that multiple bullet injuries were found on the injured body.

Several organisations have called protests in Jammu on Monday against the terrorist attack in Rajouri.

Police have strengthened the presence of security and forces and are continuing their search operation in the Dhangri village. (ANI)

