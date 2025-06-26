New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will carry out extensive road-resurfacing work on Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road in south Delhi.

According to officials, a 7.5-kilometre stretch of the road will be taken up for repair, starting from Andheria Mod up to the Haryana border, for which a tender has been floated. The total length of the road is around 15 kilometres.

Also Read | 'Dreamer and Disciplined': School Teachers Recall Fond Memories of Shubhanshu Shukla As Astronaut Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station (Watch Videos).

According the tender, the cost of the repair is Rs 5 crore. It will take around three months for a comprehensive makeover after the work is awarded, which would involve repairing the footpaths and the central verge as well.

Drains and bell mouths will be cleaned, vegetation from the roadside removed and signage fixed during the work, the officials said.

Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

According to the officials, as part of the work, cracks on the road and footpaths will be filled with bituminous material and a traffic plan will also be prepared with the help of the traffic police to reduce discomfort to commuters.

The road is a national highway that is managed by the NHAI. The Delhi government had earlier announced that another road, Mandi Road, connecting to MG Road, will be handed over to the central agency for widening work to reduce congestion.

These projects are expected to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in south Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)