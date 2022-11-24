New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has seized five knives from the Chhatarpur flat of Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawing her body into 35 pieces, sources said on Thursday.

However, police said, the saw used to cut her body is yet to be recovered.

The knives have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime, the sources in the police department said.

"If these knives were used during commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after forensic examination which takes time," said a source.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. The murder occurred in May.

