Imphal, Mar 4 (PTI) The COCOMI, an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations of the Meiteis, on Tuesday demanded legal action against a key Kuki organisation for defying Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for free movement of all people across Manipur from March 8.

The COCOMI's demand came a day after the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) said that free movement as announced by Shah would not be allowed in Kuki Zo inhabited areas, and asserted that the demand for a Union Territory with Legislature for the community is "not negotiable".

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 1 directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

The order bears significance as travel through the areas inhabited by Imphal valley-based Meiteis and neighbouring hills-based Kukis was totally prohibited since ethnic violence broke out between the two communities in May 2023. The violence left over 250 people killed and thousands homeless since then.

COTU had said on Monday: "Kuki-Zo tribals would persist until separate administration is achieved, and the fight for it would continue through mobilisation, protests and resistance."

If the government “imposes peace” without addressing the Kuki-Zo political issue, a complete and irreversible boycott of the government will be enforced, the organisation said.

In response, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) claimed that by making peace conditional upon separation, COTU has blatantly revealed itself as the primary instigator of violence in Manipur.

COCOMI also urged Shah and the Centre to "take immediate and decisive legal action against COTU and its leadership for openly challenging the sovereignty of the nation" and to "direct law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for issuing inflammatory statements."

Seeking strict enforcement of law and order to prevent incitement and blockades in the state, COCOMI called for upholding the democratic fabric of the community by reaffirming that no group can dictate terms that challenge national integrity.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

