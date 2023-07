Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday said they have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his three accomplices.

In a joint operation of the anti-gangster task force and Bathinda police, Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of the gang was arrested, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Three of Singh's accomplices were also arrested, the DGP said.

“In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, #AGTF in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice arrested Baljinder Singh @ Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang along with his 3 operatives,” Yadav in a Tweet.

“They have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to extortion, kidnapping, Arms and NDPS Act,” he tweeted.

During the preliminary investigation, Bindri had revealed that he used drones to smuggle arms and narcotics via the Indo-Pak border, Yadav said.

A Chinese pistol, five cartridges and 270 grams of heroin have also been recovered from them, police said.

