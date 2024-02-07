New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a key member of a Madhya Pradesh-based interstate illegal firearms syndicate and recovered 20 semi-automatic pistols that were to be "supplied" in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Gandh Das Davar (27).

"Teams are continuously collecting information about illegal firearms suppliers and their associates active in MP and Delhi- NCR. The surveillance showed that firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh are supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its periphery," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said.

The police said that on February 3, on the basis of specific information, a trap was laid near Dwarkadheesh Apartment, Sector 11, Rohini, and one member of the arms syndicate was apprehended when he reached there to deliver a consignment of illegal arms.

Davar, during interrogation, disclosed that he has been indulging in gun running for the last two years, the DCP said.

According to the police, Daver disclosed that he brought a consignment of illegal arms from Dayal.

"He further disclosed that he used to supply illegal weapons to various persons in MP, Delhi and NCR on the direction of Dayal. Further investigation into the matter is on," said the DCP.

Dayal is a Madhya Pradesh based illegal arms supplier and used to sell weapons for Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, police said.

