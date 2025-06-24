Dehradun, Jun 24 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari of the BJP on Tuesday said he had to endure many atrocities while in jail during the Emergency and the memories of that period still send chills down his spine.

Sharing his struggles and experiences with PTI Videos on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Koshyari said during that time he was working for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a remote border area of Pithoragarh district and was raising his voice against the government in the hills through his newspaper launched a few months ago.

The former governor of Maharashtra said when the Sangh was banned, he too feared his arrest.

"It was raining heavily around 11 pm. My landlord knocked on the door and told me that the police had come to arrest me. I understood that my arrest was certain," he said.

He was put in Almora jail where he and his companions had to face many kinds of atrocities.

"There were worms in the rice we were given to eat. My brother was not even allowed to meet me," the BJP leader said.

"During the Emergency, our fundamental rights were taken away and except for a few newspapers, all the newspapers used to write in favour of the government," Koshyari said.

The BJP leader said at that time there was discontent among the people, and the RSS and the Jana Sangh played a big role in uniting the people.

"Leaders of all parties were locked up together in the jail. Senior officials of the Sangh used to come secretly and meet the prisoners and encourage them," he said.

Asked if a situation like the Emergency is possible again in today's politics, Koshyari said such a situation cannot even be imagined as long as the RSS and BJP are in power.

"Those who have suffered the Emergency are in power today. We have put an end to that period by fighting. Now a situation like the Emergency cannot even be imagined as long as RSS and BJP are in power," he said.

However, he said tough decisions are a part of being in power.

If tough decisions were not taken, then removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir would not have been possible, he said.

"These decisions seem like Emergency to some people because they are not in power," he said.

Attacking the opposition, Koshyari said some people who only criticise are not taken seriously by the public.

"After Operation Sindoor, leaders like (AIMIM chief Asauddin) Owaisi and (Congress MP) Shashi Tharoor were also seen standing in support of the government. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) has shown cordiality by sending leaders of all parties abroad. In such a situation, people who only criticise are no longer taken seriously by the public," he said.

