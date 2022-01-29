Barabanki, Jan 29 (PTI) Three men were arrested allegedly with around three quintals of beef from near Safdarganj Police Station, police on Saturday said.

The arrested men have been identified as Shadab alias Sidhu, Arbaz alias Bauva, and Chhotu, said Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Encounters Underway Between Militants and Security Forces in Pulwama and Budgam.

A knife, an axe, two country-made pistols, and ammunition was also recovered from them, he said.

The accused, upon interrogation, told police that they would catch any stray animal and kill them to sell their meat, Vats said.

Also Read | School Reopening: Here's A List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)