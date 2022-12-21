New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The menace of spurious medicines is no less grave an offence than murder or terrorism, a Delhi court has said while denying bail to a man accused of supplying fake cancer drugs to patients.

Special Judge Shailender Malik made the observation while denying bail to Aekansh Verma, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in selling and supplying spurious life saving cancer drugs to patients.

“The menace of spurious medicines cannot be considered to be in any sense less grave than the commission of murder or even to the extent of terrorism. Such menace of supplying spurious medicines is increasing day by day only for gaining money and playing with the health of patients with graver medical difficulty like cancer etc.,” the judge said in an order passed on Dec 8.

The judge said the problem cannot be taken lightly and required to be handled with firm hands.

While denying relief to the accused, the judge added, “The allegation to the effect that he (Verma) was selling capsule shells of a company based in Bangladesh, which is otherwise prohibited under the law to be supplied in India, in itself is indicative of his intention and knowledge of being a part of larger conspiracy to sell and supply spurious medicines to patients of cancer disease.”

He noted the accused was asking patients to seek treatment from main accused Dr Pabitra Pradhan, who was the kingpin of the racket manufacturing and supplying spurious medicines.

“Taking note of the above said fact no case is made out for grant of bail. Application stands dismissed with direction to investigating agency to investigate the matter with utmost devotion and sincerity,” the judge said.

The accused, arrested on November 13, 2022, had moved the bail application claiming he recently completed B.Tech and was himself a victim of circumstances. He claimed he was falsely implicated in the case.

The prosecution opposed his bail application, alleging the accused had procured 1 lakh capsule shells from a company based in Indore which a co-accused collected from him.

It alleged Verma used to procure spurious medicines that were used on cancer patients and that he also brought patients to Pradhan for treatment.

