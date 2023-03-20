Unnao (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A mentally challenged man allegedly hanged himself to death after killing his wife and their four-month-old daughter in a village here, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said Mohan Lal (36), a resident of Rudikhera village under Barasagvar police station limits, hacked to death his wife Seema (30) and their daughter with an axe late on Sunday night before hanging himself using a rope.

He was mentally challenged and was undergoing treatment in Lucknow, the ASP said.

A case has been registered in this matter on the basis of a complaint lodged by Lal's father, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

