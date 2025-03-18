Dehradun, Mar 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the departments to mention the date and month according to the Hindu calendar in government notifications and inauguration plaques.

For instance, March 18, 2025 will be mentioned according to the Hindu calendar as Chaitra Shukla Chaturthi, Vikram samvat 2082, Saka samvat 1946, Phalguna 27, an official release here said.

Vikram samvat is an integral part of Indian culture and tradition, Dhami said.

The chief minister has asked the chief secretary to immediately issue necessary orders to the General Administration Department in this regard so that Vikram Samvat and Hindu months like Falgun, Krishna Paksha/ Shukla Paksha along with the date and year can be included in all government and gazette notifications, foundation stones and inauguration plaques in future, the release said.

