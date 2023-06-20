Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the groundbreaking "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" program which is scheduled to take place on June 27 in Bhopal.

This momentous event is set to invigorate the spirit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and engage millions of enthusiastic party workers.

"The Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot program organized in Bhopal on June 27 is going to give a new resolve and a new power to our positive politics. The day will witness a dialogue with lakhs of energetic BJP workers dedicated to the cause of the world's largest democracy," tweeted the Prime Minister in Hindi.

Under the banner of "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot," the program aims to empower BJP workers by providing them with renewed resolve and strength in their political endeavours.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on June 27 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. (ANI)

