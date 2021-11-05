Mangaluru, Nov 5 (PTI): A 48-year-old man died after a wall collapsed on him while he was removing iron and other materials from an old building of Malnad cashew factory at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 4 Killed , 8 Injured After Two Families Clashes Over a Dispute at Panchayat.

The victim was identified as Abdul Khader, a scrap merchant, police sources said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death By Father-Son Duo After Dispute Over Bursting Crackers In Mangaluru; Accused Arrested.

The cashew factory had closed down years back and the work of clearing the old building was taken up by Khader recently.

Khader reached the site with a few workers this morning. When the iron truss that was placed above the wall was being pulled down with a rope, the wall collapsed on him, the sources said.

Police visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. A case has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)