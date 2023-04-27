Shimla, Apr 27 (PTI) Cold wave conditions revived in mid and higher hills of Himachal as the mercury plummeted after rains and thunderstorms and stayed seven to 13 degrees Celsius below normal.

The local Meteorological (MeT) station has issued a Yellow alert for hailstorm, thunderstorm, lightning and rains from April 28 to May 1 and predicted a wet spell over the next four days, leaving farmers and fruit growers worried.

According to the MeT department, Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Light rainfall may occur at isolated places in lower hills and plains, light to moderate rains at isolated places in mid hills and light to moderate snowfall or rains in higher hills from April 28 to May 1, the MeT office said.

Hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur districts while Shimla town and adjoining areas were lashed by showers on Thursday afternoon.

Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti received 1 cm of snow while Chamba and Sundernagar were wettest in the state with 37mm rains, followed by Tissa 36 mm, Gaggal 30 mm, Mandi 26 mm, Saloni-25 mm, Pandoh 23 mm, Kusumseri 22.5 mm, Kotkhai 22 mm, Manali 16 mm, Bharmour, Dalhousie and Sarahan 14 mm, Palampur, Bhuntar and Chauari 13 mm, Rajgarh 11 mm, Keylong and Baijnath 10 and Bajaura 9.5 mm. Bhuntar recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was 13.8 degrees Celsius below normal, followed by Manali which registered a low of 11 degrees Celsius -- 12.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

