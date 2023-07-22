Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after Manipur viral video triggered fresh controversy with the Opposition parties demanding the resignation of state Chief Minister, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has lashed out at the Central government and said that it “isn’t worth fighting against sexual molesters who secure BJPs political interests sexual molesters”.

A shocking video depicting the distressing scene of two women being publicly humiliated by a group of men in Manipur has gone viral on social media.

Without naming anyone, Mufti in an apparent attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “On the heels of BJP shedding crocodile tears on a gruesome incident that shocked the world, a prowling predator who takes advantage of female wrestlers is granted anticipatory bail. Another rapist masquerading as a godman is released on parole.”

Mufti, while taking to Twitter, further said that the message from the ruling party is clear that “beti bachao beti padhao isn’t worth fighting against sexual molesters who secure BJPs political interests”.

Notably, a Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Singh in the sexual harassment case registered by several wrestlers.

Self-styled jailed godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted regular parole of 30 days by the Haryana Government on Thursday.

With this, the Haryana government has once again approved parole of the rape convict godman who was previously granted parole in January this year.

He has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks' furlough. (ANI)

