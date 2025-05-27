Shimla, May 27 (PTI) Amid a dry spell in Himachal Pradesh, the local Met station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and hailstorms over some parts of the state. It said this wet spell will continue till June 2.

Under the influence of a western disturbance and other favourable atmospheric conditions, hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Kangra and Kullu districts on May 27, and Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla districts on May 27 and 28, it predicted.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour are likely over many parts of the state from May 27 to June 2, with a few spells of heavy rainfall on May 27, the forecast said.

It said that light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts on May 27 and over Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on May 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority in Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, has issued an advisory regarding the Koldam dam project of the National Thermal Power Corporation.

According to the advisory, the dam authorities have informed that the water level in Sutlej river is rising due to the onset of the rainy season, possible floods and severe weather conditions, and release of additional water is necessitated by the dam's limited holding capacity.

Kumar has requested the citizens to completely avoid going to areas along the Sutlej river and keep away from fishing, bathing, taking animals to the river bank or any similar activity to avoid mishaps.

