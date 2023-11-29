Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing sudden rainfall for the past couple of days in various regions. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also predicted that this will continue for the next a few days in the state.

The climate in the state changed after it received rainfall late on Sunday night and it continued intermittently in various parts of the state on the next day as well. According to the met office, the various parts of the state received rainfall on Tuesday too.

The Met office predicted the rainfall in some parts of the state on Wednesday as another western disturbance is going to get active here from Wednesday evening.

"The western disturbance as a trough form is still active in the state and a new western disturbance is going to affect the state from Wednesday evening. As a result of which there is a possibility of rainfall in some parts which include Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori districts in the state. Besides, there will be fog in the morning at other places in the state. The maximum temperature of the day will be below normal while the minimum temperature will be slightly higher than normal across the state," said Abhijeet Chakraborty, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

He further forecasted that the rainfall activity would increase in the state in the next two to three days due to the effect of the new western disturbance.

"Rainfall activities will increase in the state in the next two-three days due to arrival of the new western disturbance in the state. Rainfall activities will be observed till December 3 in the state," the meteorologist added.

Besides, due to the sudden rainfall in the state, the mercury in the state has dipped and the citizens are resorting to lighting bonfires to take on the sudden chill. (ANI)

