Aizawl, Feb 12 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 173.73 crore have been seized along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, an Assam Rifles statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police jointly made the seizure at a border crossing point in Zokhawthar on February 9, it said.

The joint team spotted suspected individuals carrying the illegal consignment and intercepted them, it said.

The suspects, however, got alert and ran away leaving behind the consignment.

The consignment worth Rs 173.73 has been seized by the police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

