New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs declared the 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) as an 'unlawful association' on Sunday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for the next five years.

The MHA issued a notification and pointed out that it declared the TeH as an unlawful association for five years in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

Soon after the MHA's announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on 'X', "The 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K."

"Under PM @narendramodi Ji's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (referred to as the TeH) is known for its involvement in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling the secessionist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir," the notification stated.

In its notification, the MHA said the objective of TeH is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in the Union Territory.

"The leaders and members of the TeH have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

The Ministry said the TeH and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country.

"The TeH members are paying tributes to terrorists who were killed in encounters with security forces and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state," it added.

As per the MHA, the TeH and its leaders and members, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country.

The Ministry said the TeH never believed in a democratic system of governance and TeH leadership gave repeated calls to boycott assembly elections on multiple occasions.

Explaining its action against the TeH, the MHA notification pointed that the Central government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir, it will use this opportunity to continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir form the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India; continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country; and continue propagating false narrative and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.

Considering the view, the MHA said, the Central government said it is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), it is necessary to declare the Tehreek-eHurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect. (ANI)

