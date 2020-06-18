Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | MHA Holds Crucial Meeting to Discuss Infrastructural Development Near India, China Border

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:31 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | MHA Holds Crucial Meeting to Discuss Infrastructural Development Near India, China Border

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Understanding the gravity of the situation, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is constantly meeting with top officials of Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and other agencies like Border Road Organisations, Central Public Works Department etc involved in infrastructural development in Ladakh and areas close to the Indo-China Border.

A meeting was held on Wednesday and another meeting is scheduled on Thursday where various infrastructure-related issues will be discussed.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

According to the government sources, at Wednesday's meeting the Border Management division of Home Ministry explored reasons for delay in road projects and also took initiatives to speed up the process of road construction.

A decision was taken to build up roads as soon as possible and also additional workforce will be sent soon.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Recently, before Monday night's face-off at the GAlwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, agencies involved in road construction managed to deploy heavy machineries to be used for road construction.

Home Ministry is keeping an eye on various developments amid tense situation at Indo-China border.

Multiple agencies were supposed to develop total 73 roads under the project of Indo-China Border Roads. The new deadline will be ending this year. 61 roads were supposed to build by BRO and rest 12 were under CPWD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Central Public China Indo-Tibet Border Police New Delhi
You might also like
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
World

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Health & Wellness

WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
News

Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Viral

#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement