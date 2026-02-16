By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to prioritise the creation of a new national security architecture in the coming months, with plans to establish a countrywide network of CCTV cameras and integrated control rooms to combat narcotics trafficking.

The proposed framework will not only strengthen surveillance and coordination mechanisms across states but will also be supported by appropriate legal provisions to ensure effective implementation and enforcement.

The initiative is expected to enhance real-time monitoring capabilities and improve interagency response to drug-related crimes nationwide.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement while addressing the 79th Foundation Day of Delhi Police, pointing "the Ministry of Home Affairs will focus on establishing a new security architecture by creating a nationwide network of CCTV cameras and control rooms to combat narcotics, and by providing it with proper legal backing in the coming period."

In the area of border security, Shah said, "the government will place special emphasis on comprehensively modernising security arrangements along every land border of the country."

"This will include upgrading surveillance systems, strengthening fencing and infrastructure, deploying advanced technology, and enhancing coordination among border guarding forces to effectively curb infiltration and cross-border threats."

He added that sustained efforts will be made to ensure the nation is "safeguarded against illegal entry" and other security challenges originating from across the border.

Shah further stated that the MHA will prioritise the complete and effective implementation of the three new criminal law codes in the coming period, ensuring that law enforcement agencies are fully equipped and trained to operate under the revised legal framework.

Expressing confidence in the government's roadmap, Shah said he is certain that, before 2029, all these challenges will be successfully addressed through coordinated, sustained efforts.

On the occasion, the minister also reiterated the Central government's commitment to end Naxalism by March 31 this year, a decade-old menace that left many civilians and security forces dead.

"Maoist insurgency, which had spread across 11 states, had long been considered a major challenge to the country's internal security. However, I am glad to convey to the nation, through the people of Delhi, that we are very close to permanently freeing the affected regions from Naxalism. I would like to once again assure the people that by March 31, 2026, we will succeed in freeing the entire country from Maoist violence. This will be a major achievement for our security forces," Shah said.

The Home Minister said the twelve-year period from 2014 to 2026 will always be recorded in our history as a golden era for the country's internal security.

Before 2014, the minister stated, three major problems had been challenging India's internal security for three to four decades: the region of Kashmir, the entire North-East, and areas affected by Maoist insurgency spread across several states.

"I am pleased to state that after the abrogation of Article 370, we have succeeded in reducing incidents of violence by up to 80 per cent in Kashmir, the North-East, and Maoist-affected areas. The day is not far when these three regions will become completely free from violence."

In the North-East as well, Shah said, more than 10,000 youths have laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream. "Through more than 20 peace accords, we have undertaken significant efforts to establish peace in the region."

Lauding the efforts of the Delhi Police, the Minister also said the force has always demonstrated courage in ensuring the safety of Delhi and the National Capital Region.

"In numerous cases--no matter how complex--they (the Delhi Police) have achieved success in resolving them and safeguarding the nation.

Whether it was the attack on the country's Parliament or the recent bomb blast near the Red Fort, Shah said the Delhi Police has combined its expertise and formidable capabilities to make a significant contribution in keeping the nation safe in all such cases. (ANI)

