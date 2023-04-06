New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Oxfam India for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, sources said on Thursday.

The MHA's actions came after the ministry noted that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. The amendment came into force on September 29, 2020.

Also Read | Kerala Samastha Result 2023: Kerala Madarasa Public Examination Results Declared at samastha.in; Know Steps to Check Scores and Direct Link.

It is learnt that Oxfam India transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010.

From emails, found during the IT survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), it is revealed that Oxfam India was planning to circumvent the provision of the FCRA, 2010 by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, said sources.

Also Read | RBI Decision To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5% in Line With Expectations, Say Experts.

IT survey by the CBDT also exposed Oxfam India as a probable instrument of the foreign policy of foreign organisations and entities which have funded Oxfam India liberally over the years, said sources.

"Oxfam India which is registered to carry out social activities routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of commission," the sources said.

The same is also reflected in the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 to the CPR in the Financial Year 2019-20 under section 194J.

"Oxfam India received foreign contribution amounting to Rs 1.50 crore (approx) directly into its FC utilization account instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account," added the sources.

Oxfam India was registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA, 2010) for undertaking "Social" activities and its registration certificate was valid upto December 31, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)