Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) A militant of The Resistance Front (TRF) was arrested from a hospital in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Police came to know that an active TRF militant, identified as Sohail Ahmad Lone of Hermain area of Shopian, was in the district hospital undergoing treatment, a police official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Four-Laning of Key Sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, Other NH Projects Tomorrow.

"He was taken into custody and has been admitted at SMHS hospital Srinagar in a critical condition," the official said.

He said the militant has a bullet wound on the neck.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Found in A Critical Condition in Shopian District.

Police is verifying the cause of the injury, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)