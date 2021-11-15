Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in the Hyderpora area of the city on Monday, police said.

The encounter broke out when the security forces were conducting an anti-militancy operation in the area, a police official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained, he added.

