Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi 77th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Former Prime Minister Of India On Sadbhavana Diwas 2021.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire towards the security forces which was retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, a militant was killed, the officials said.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th Birth Anniversary: IYC, NSUI to Organise Blood Donation Camps, Photo Exhibition, Sports, Cultural Events in Delhi.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

The operation is going on, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)