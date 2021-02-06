Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Militants attacked a security forces team in Chanapora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring a CRPF personnel, an official of the paramilitary force said.
Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF's 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.
He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav received injury in his foot during the attack.
The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search have been launched to nab the attackers, he said.
Further details are being ascertained, Tiwari said.
