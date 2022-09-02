Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.

The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.

