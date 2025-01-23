New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy met with Ambalakarars (traditional community leaders) from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu at the Minister's chamber in the Ministry of Mines, New Delhi on Thursday.

According to an official release, the Ambalakarars informed the Union Minister that the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site and several cultural heritage sites.

Also Read | Pre-Term Delivery Rush: Indian Couples in US Urgently Schedule C-Sections To Secure Citizenship for Newborns Before Birthright Citizenship Deadline, Say Reports.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Mines in a press release dated December 24, 2024, had stated that after the auction of the block, several representations have been received against the said auction on the ground that there is a Biodiversity Heritage Site within the block area.

During the meeting on January 22, 2025, the Ambalakarars requested the Union Minister to cancel the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten block. The Union Minister patiently heard the delegation and expressed that the Union Government fully supports bio-diversity heritage protection.

Also Read | Mumbai School Bomb Threat: School in Jogeshwari-Oshiwara Area Receives Threat Mail, Police and Explosive Detection Team Deployed.

As per the release, after detailed deliberations, considering the importance of the Biodiversity Heritage Site in the area and the commitment of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards protecting traditional rights, it has been decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)