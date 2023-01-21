Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed a decline in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said.

Karauli was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 3.9 degrees.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Cold Morning in National Capital, Max Temperature Likely to Settle at 22 Degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Sirohi was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Churu at 4.6 degrees, Sikar at 5 degrees, Fatehpur at 5.7 degrees and Dholpur at 6.1 degrees.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Jaipur were recorded at 8.3 degrees and 21.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya.

Most other places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)