New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level stood at 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 133, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

