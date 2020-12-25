Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde suffered a minor injury when his car met with an accident at Vashi toll naka near Mumbai, police said.

The minister was returning to Mumbai after visiting Vashi around 4.30 on Thursday afternoon when his car was dashed by another car near the toll point, said an official of Navi Mumbai traffic police.

The minister suffered a minor injury to his hand, he said.

