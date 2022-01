New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Promoting nutritional diet and a healthy living, the Ministry of Ayush on Monday started making 'Ayush Aahaar' available at its canteen at the Ayush Bhawan.

Started as a pilot project, the 'Ayush Aahaar' includes vegetable poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa and kokum drink, the ministry said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 33-Year-Old Man Killed During Drunken Brawl, 4 Others Injured.

Officials said that all the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value.

Speaking at the launch, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Ayush diet made available in the canteen is beneficial for health and easily digestible.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department Bags Two eGovernance Awards for Digital Library and NOC Affiliation Portal.

Kotecha said the ministry in 2021 collaborated with various states and did some commendable work under the National Ayush Mission.

“Our focus this year will be on education, research, manufacturing, public health and governance. We are also working on a single window system,” he said.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed their plan of action to promote Ayush lifestyle in 2022.

On this occasion, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak, said that those buying the 'Ayush Aahaar' will be given a feedback form to fill.

Based on the responses, the new diet will be regularised in the canteen, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)