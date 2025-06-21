New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in association with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2025) with enthusiasm on Saturday at Aviation Park, located in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

The event witnessed the active involvement of officers and staff from both the Ministry and AAI, highlighting the commitment to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness across the aviation sector, according to an official release.

The day's event commenced early in the morning and included a ceremonial assembly, welcome address, lamp lighting, Yoga pledge, and a structured Yoga protocol session led by certified experts. The celebration concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem.

The event was attended by Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, MoCA; Vipin Kumar, Chairman, AAI; and other senior officials of the Ministry. Their active participation underscored the importance placed by the Ministry on integrating health and well-being practices in everyday work life.

A special video message from Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu was played during the event, in which he extended warm greetings and lauded the efforts of MoCA and AAI for organizing a meaningful celebration.

In his message, the minister that Yoga is the perfect solution to achieving harmony between the mind, body and soul, and that we all should be grateful to our ancestors who preserved this invaluable tradition originating from the ancient texts of the Vedas and Upanishads. He extended his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose encouragement has made Yoga an essential part of our daily lives once again.

The Minister further added that, be it the Fit India Movement, Anti-Obesity campaign or the celebration of Yoga Day, PM Modi has spearheaded numerous initiatives for inspiring us to be physically active, and that the country have been celebrating Yoga Day every year with great enthusiasm. This year's theme - 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' - he noted, beautifully connects Yoga with sustainability and global well-being.

In his remarks, Sinha urged everyone to not restrict Yoga to just one day, but make it an integral part of their daily life. He said everyone should take out some time every day for Yoga, pranayama and meditation, as this would not only improve health but would also bring energy, discipline and balance in life.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to wellness and holistic health by wholeheartedly participating in this nationwide celebration inspired by the vision of PM Modi. The observance of International Day of Yoga 2025 reflects the Ministry's belief that a healthy workforce is essential for a robust and resilient civil aviation sector.

As the International Day of Yoga reminds citizens of India's rich cultural heritage, the Ministry urged everyone to carry forward this tradition daily, integrating Yoga into modern lifestyles for long-term well-being and balance. (ANI)

