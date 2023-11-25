Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): The North East Aviation Summit, chaired by Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, began in Guwahati on Saturday.

The primary objective of the summit was to bolster regional connectivity in the North Eastern States, inviting business and aviation opportunities to stimulate economic development and growth. The region, rich in natural resources and cultural heritage, plays a pivotal role in India's growth story.

The summit served as a platform for discussions with key state representatives from the eight sister states, focusing on challenges and opportunities in the aviation sector.

In the inaugural session, states presented their perspectives, followed by a technical session with important industry stakeholders.

K. Moses Chalai, Secretary of the North Eastern Council, emphasized the critical role of civil aviation in job creation and holistic regional development.

Highlighting the success of schemes like "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik" (UDAN) and its helicopter services, Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam affirmed their crucial role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the North East to fly, thereby contributing to economic development and mobility.

The North East Aviation Summit is aligned with the upcoming WINGS India roadshow 2024, scheduled from January 18 to 21 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad. The theme, "Connecting India to the World in Amrit Kaal: Setting the Stage for Indian Civil Aviation @2047," underscores the Indian Government's ambitious goal to transform the Civil Aviation sector by India's 100th year of Independence in 2047.

This vision encompasses infrastructure expansion, enhanced connectivity, adoption of advanced technologies, and long-term sustainability, positioning India as a Global Aviation Hub.

Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary, MoCA, highlighted the significance of this event and thanked the Government of Assam for hosting this important Summit.

In conversation at the North East Aviation Summit, Swapnil M Naik, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh highlighted challenges, including the need for an airport complex, increased flight services, and heliports, seeking support from Pawan Hans and AAI.

Robin Kumar, Commissioner of Transport, Government of Assam, highlighted the presence of essential elements such as road infrastructure, power facilities, law and order mechanisms, and political stability. With these in place, they are now considering investment opportunities in the civil aviation sector, seeking support from MoCA.

S.T. Rithung, Joint Secretary, Government of Manipur discussed the importance of increasing flight frequency and connectivity with neighbouring countries in addition to giving the overview of civil aviation in the state.

Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner and Secretary, Transport Department, Meghalaya discussed about their state initiatives such as direct flights, helicopter operations and heliports. It must be noted that Meghalaya also got the most pro-active state award at Wings India 2022.

Pu Lalsangpuia, Deputy Controller, GAD, Aviation Wing, Government of Mizoram, expressed gratitude for enhanced connectivity between Aizawl and Delhi, aiming to expand services and attract more airlines for competitive pricing.

Athrila S Sangtam, Joint Secretary, Transport Department, Government of Nagaland, emphasized the state's focus on enhancing air connectivity through infrastructure development and plans for additional heliports, an STOLport, and an aviation academy. The representative of the Government of Assam explored investment opportunities in the civil aviation sector, highlighting the presence of essential elements like road infrastructure, power facilities, law and order mechanisms, and political stability.

C.S. Rao, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, shared that the state government is actively working on a civil aviation report, acknowledging the unique challenges faced, and appreciated Pawan Hans Ltd for their helicopter services during emergencies.

Maitreyee Debnath, Deputy Secretary, Department of Transport, Government of Tripura provided with an overview of civil aviation in the state and the role of helicopters in regional connectivity.

Sunny Guglani, Chairman, of the FICCI General Aviation Taskforce Committee and head of Airbus Helicopters, India, underscored the need for expanded helicopter operations in the North East, emphasizing their potential to boost tourism, aid public services, and manage disasters. The imminent "Project Sanjeevani" promises transformative changes in this regard. The industry is committed to promoting mobility in the North East, signalling a bright future for the region.

Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam concluded, "The collaborative efforts at the North East Aviation Summit underscore the Ministry's commitment to the holistic development of the region. The discussions and partnerships formed during this summit will contribute significantly to the advancement of aviation in the North East. As we look forward to WINGS India 2024, our vision for the Civil Aviation sector aligns with India's broader goals, setting the stage for a dynamic and sustainable future." (ANI)

