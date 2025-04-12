New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs hosted the 5th Candidate Open House on April 11, an official statement said on Saturday.

During the session, the interns from the PM Internship Scheme reflected on their transformative journeys.

According to an official release, as part of the Fifth online 'Candidate Open House', the Ministry of Corporate Affairs brought together interns of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme to share their early experiences.

The session served as a vital touchpoint for aspirants, current interns, and industry stakeholders navigating the scheme with an overwhelming presence of 557 participants, the release said.

In the previous edition of the Open House on April 4, 2025, interns from ONGC shared compelling insights into their learning journeys, while Anil Bahuguna, Chief of Skill Development at ONGC, highlighted how the organisation is nurturing youth through core skills, soft skills, and overall personality development.

Carrying the momentum forward on 11th April 2025, Priyo Roop Guha-HR Lead (Center of Excellence) from HDFC Bank shared how HDFC is actively partnering with the MCA's PM Internship Scheme to shape aspiring students into job-ready professionals, grooming them with real-world exposure, guidance, and skill refinement, Corporate Affairs ministry said.

"He also shared that over 130 interns have joined across India under PMIS since December, offering them frontline sales roles near home locations. Post-internship, many may be absorbed into full-time roles, making it a strong launchpad for banking careers," ministry added.

During the Open House, three interns, Niraj from Uttar Pradesh, Pralay from West Bengal, and Astha from Bihar, shared their inspiring journeys under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, each reflecting a unique path of growth and transformation, the release read.

As per the release, Niraj, a history graduate, spoke about his transition into the world of finance and banking. With full support from HDFC Bank, he was relocated from Delhi to a branch closer to his hometown, allowing him to learn and contribute meaningfully. From mastering core banking services to understanding financial products, his journey has been one of remarkable professional evolution.

Astha, a 22-year-old small-town girl from Naugachia, Bihar, dreamed of a job after graduating in commerce but had no skills and wasn't allowed to leave her town. Then a friend told her about the PM Internship Scheme and it changed her life. Placed at a nearby HDFC branch, she is now confident, disciplined, handling banking products with ease, and proudly supporting her family. "I never imagined such an opportunity would come my way," she said, now encouraging others to apply too, it added.

Pralay, who left a fixed-salary job to join the internship, described how his background in economics found its true purpose in the banking sector. He emphasized that this learning experience has been far more valuable than a routine job. Encouraged by the constant support of his team, he is confident that the internship will pave the way for a full-time career in the industry, an official statement said.

Corportate Affairs Ministry said that their stories exemplify how the PM Internship Scheme is not just about work experience but about unlocking potential, building confidence, and shaping futures. (ANI)

